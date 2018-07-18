Road accident in Ankara: 1 dead, 4 wounded

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 18

1 person was killed and 4 people were injured in a traffic accident in Ankara, the capital of Turkey.

According to the information received, the minibus, whose license plate has not yet been determined, collided with a car in the rear of Turgut Ozala Avenue.

As a result of a strong blow the car on the road unfolded. The driver of the minibus disappeared from the scene.

As a result of an accident from the injuries received, one of the passengers of the passenger car died. The driver of the car and the second passenger were injured.

The wounded were taken to the nearest hospitals of Ankara.

