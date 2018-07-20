Turkey records about 40,000 road accidents in June

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 20

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

In June, 39,984 road accidents were registered in Turkey, according to a report published by Turkey's Police Department.

As many as 316 people died as a result of the road accidents in June 2018, while 18,958 people were injured, according to the report.

During the period, the biggest number of road incidents occurred as a result of side collision (5,886 cases).

In addition, there were 39 cases of chain-reaction road accidents.

"Overspeeding was a cause to 170 road accidents that occurred during this period," the report reads.

Furthermore, 218 road accidents occurred because of drunk driving.

In June, drivers were fined for 87.6 million Turkish liras.

(1 USD = 4.8371 TRY on July 20)

