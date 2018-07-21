Belfast to Turkey plane grounded in Germany after passenger becomes rowdy

A flight from Belfast to Turkey was grounded in Germany after a passenger became rowdy, Belfasttelegraph reported.

The Thomas Cook Airlines flight was travelling from Belfast to Dalaman on Thursday evening, when it was required to make a stop in Munich due to the disruptive passenger.

It was shortly before midnight when the plane touched down at Munich International Airport.

A spokesman for Thomas Cook: "The safety and security of our customers and crew is always our first priority.

"On July 19, flight MT850 from Belfast to Dalaman was diverted to Munich due to a disruptive passenger.

"The flight continued to Dalaman and arrived at 1.58am local time. We are very sorry for the delay and inconvenience caused to our customers."

It is understood that upon arrival in Munich police boarded the aircraft and the disruptive passenger was taken into custody by German police.

