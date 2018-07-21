Turkish Air Force eliminates 8 terrorists in northern Iraq

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 21

Trend:

The Turkish Air Force killed 8 terrorists as part of the operation in northern Iraq, conducted against PKK July 20-21, the Turkish General Staff said in a message.

The operation to eliminate the terrorists was conducted in the Avashin Baysan and Zap districts.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has lasted more than 25 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

