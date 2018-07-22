Turkish finance minister sees promising outlook for economic growth

22 July 2018 17:47 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish finance minister Berat Albayrak sees promising outlook for economic growth, Reuters reported.

Turkey is continuing its strong economic growth trend and the foundations of its economy are strong, new Finance Minister Berat Albayrak was quoted as saying by state media on Sunday.

Albayrak, who is in Argentina for a G20 meeting, was quoted by state-run news agency Anadolu as saying the government’s recent policies were aimed at maintaining prudent fiscal policies, seeing healthy credit growth, carrying out structural reforms and strengthening Turkey’s monetary policy framework.

“Turkey’s economy continues its strong growth momentum. Our economic foundations are going to be strong and our outlook is promising,” - Albayrak said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani companies in Turkey work globally from the country - chairman of DEIK Turkey-Azerbaijan Business Council
Economy news 08:43
Turkish Air Force eliminates 8 terrorists in northern Iraq
Turkey 21 July 22:01
Belfast to Turkey plane grounded in Germany after passenger becomes rowdy
Turkey 21 July 11:38
Russia is ready to develop military-technical cooperation with Turkey — ambassador
Russia 21 July 04:04
Turkey, Netherlands restore diplomatic relations
Turkey 20 July 18:53
Number of registered Azerbaijani companies in Turkey decreases
Business 20 July 15:59
Latest
Iran Energy Exchange performance on July 22
Business 18:29
Several injured in building fire in Tehran
Society 18:08
One dead, seven injured in building collapse near Indian capital
Other News 18:06
Exports account for 40% of Iran’s petrochemicals
Business 17:18
Iran-Oman trade turnover on rise – figures
Business 17:09
Weekly trades in Iran Mercantile Exchange witness
Business 16:24
Iran’s IOOC to hold int’l tender for chartering AHTS DP2 vessel
Tenders 15:44
Red meat imports not meeting domestic demand- Iran official
Business 15:44
Earthquake leaves several injured In Iran
Society 14:51