FM: Turkey must not obey US demands on sanctions against Iran

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Turkey must not obey the US demands and not join sanctions against Iran, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov in Baku July 24.

“Earlier, Turkey did not join the anti-Iran sanctions,” he said. “Iran and Turkey have close relations.”

“Even if the US extradites leader of FETO terrorist organization Fethullah Gulen, Ankara will not join the anti-Iran sanctions,” Cavusoglu said.

Earlier, President Donald Trump said the US is withdrawing from Iran's nuclear agreement with the six international powers (Russia, the US, UK, China, France, Germany).

Trump announced the restoration of all sanctions, the effect of which was suspended as a result of the reached agreement.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news