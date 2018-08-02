Fahri Kasirga appointed chief adviser to Turkish president

2 August 2018 23:49 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 2

Trend:

Fahri Kasirga was appointed a chief adviser to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish media reports August 2.

Kasirga was appointed to this post by the appropriate order of the head of the republic. Previously, Kasirga was the General Secretary of the Office of the Presidency.

The early presidential and parliamentary election was held in Turkey on June 24. The current leader of the country Recep Tayyip Erdogan won the first round, gathering 52.59 percent of the votes, his closest rival, the candidate of the Republican People's Party Muharrem Ince, settled for 30.64 percent of the votes.

The country has switched over from a parliamentary system of government to a presidential one since the inauguration, which took place on July 9. The head of the country will now independently appoint members of the cabinet of ministers and vice-presidents. The Parliament will retain exclusively legislative powers and the right to limited control over the activities of the government and the president.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Main events of July 2018 in Turkey
Commentary 2 August 21:56
Volume of import of LPG increases in Turkey
Oil&Gas 2 August 15:25
Share of natural gas in electricity generation in Turkey exceeds 30%
Oil&Gas 31 July 20:50
Turkey’s exports and imports in June down
Oil&Gas 31 July 20:38
U.N. plans talks with Iran, Russia, Turkey on Syria constitutional panel
Russia 31 July 15:47
Volume of import of LPG increases in Turkey
Oil&Gas 31 July 12:35
Latest
China, Singapore vow to enhance bilateral cooperation
China 00:09
Arab aoalition's airstrike on hospital in Yemen's Hodeidah kills 42 - reports
Arab World 2 August 23:11
27 illegal immigrants rescued off western Libyan coast
Arab World 2 August 22:30
Main events of July 2018 in Turkey
Commentary 2 August 21:56
Apple hits $1 trillion mark, boosts Nasdaq and S&P
Other News 2 August 21:53
Gas leak at Bosnian hydropower plant kills three, injures four
Europe 2 August 21:30
Iran to unveil new package to stop rial collapse
Business 2 August 21:12
Uzbek-Korean company to supply equipment via tender
Tenders 2 August 20:51
Ukraine’s brands to greatly expand presence in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 2 August 20:48