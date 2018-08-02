Fahri Kasirga appointed chief adviser to Turkish president

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 2

Trend:

Fahri Kasirga was appointed a chief adviser to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish media reports August 2.

Kasirga was appointed to this post by the appropriate order of the head of the republic. Previously, Kasirga was the General Secretary of the Office of the Presidency.

The early presidential and parliamentary election was held in Turkey on June 24. The current leader of the country Recep Tayyip Erdogan won the first round, gathering 52.59 percent of the votes, his closest rival, the candidate of the Republican People's Party Muharrem Ince, settled for 30.64 percent of the votes.

The country has switched over from a parliamentary system of government to a presidential one since the inauguration, which took place on July 9. The head of the country will now independently appoint members of the cabinet of ministers and vice-presidents. The Parliament will retain exclusively legislative powers and the right to limited control over the activities of the government and the president.

