Turkish Airlines offers Azerbaijani passengers complimentary accommodation within Stopover serviceAnchor

Turkish Airlines, flying to more countries than any other airline in the world, pleases local customers once again by expanding the scope of its Stopover service to Azerbaijan. Stopover offers Azerbaijani passengers a complimentary accommodation and a great opportunity to discover the unique beauties of Istanbul.

This service will enable the transfer passengers departing from Azerbaijan to America Region (USA, Canada, Colombia, Venezuela, Panama, Cuba, Argentina and Brazil), Asia & Far East, Africa, Russia, Ukraine, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Israel and having more than 20 hours connecting time to stop over in Istanbul with an accommodation cheque prepared by Turkish Airlines' authorized staff after completing the flight booking process of the passenger. This cheque will enable the economy class passengers to stay 1 night at a 4-star hotel and the business class passengers to stay 2 nights at a 5-star hotel in Sultanahmet and Taksim.

Free accommodation is available for round-trip tickets only and can be used on the outbound or return journey. The departure and return country of the round trip must be Azerbaijan for a stopover to apply. Important to note that the cost of travel around the city, and the cost of travel between the airport and hotel are borne by the passenger solely. Also, passengers must claim their baggage in Istanbul in case of stopovers with 24 hours or more.

In order to benefit from stopover service, passenger needs to fill the Azerbijan Stopover Information Form no later than 48 hours prior to departure time and then e-mail the form to freehotelazerbaijan@thy.com, including Departure Airport in the subject field of the e-mail. Once the request is received by Turkish Airlines, passenger will receive a hotel voucher which must be presented at time of hotel check-in.

Established in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft, Star Alliance member Turkish Airlines has a fleet of 324 (passenger and cargo) aircraft flying to 304 worldwide destinations as 255 international and 49 domestic, in 122 countries.

