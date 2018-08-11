Turkey ready to conduct trade with partners in national currencies - Erdogan

11 August 2018 21:09 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 11

Trend:

Ankara's ready to refuse dollars and euros in the country's trade with its partners, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Turkish media reported.

"We are preparing to carry on trade in national currencies with China, Russia, Iran, Ukraine, which account for the largest volume of bilateral trade. If European countries want to get free from the dollar pressure, we are ready to create a similar system with them," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkey takes lead from Russia by number of new enterprises in Uzbekistan
Economy news 10 August 19:51
Germany’s EWE talks possible sale of assets in Turkey (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 10 August 16:50
Turkish company updates on construction of TANAP compressor stations
Oil&Gas 10 August 13:15
Number of Turkmen companies registered in Turkey down
Economy news 10 August 09:20
Azerbaijan, Turkey eye to jointly produce textile products for export to CIS countries
Economy news 9 August 20:46
Turkish company to build big hotel in Turkmenistan’s Ashgabat
Economy news 9 August 16:58
Latest
CNPC overtakes Total share in Iran gas project
Business 20:39
Winners of second day of Azerbaijan Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics awarded (PHOTO)
Society 20:14
Small plane with 9 people on board loses contact in eastern Indonesia
Other News 19:43
Death toll from Greece’s fire disaster rose to 94
Europe 18:51
Azerbaijan’s trading company eyes to greatly increase LNG supply to Pakistan (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 18:37
Iran Guardian Council approves amendments to AML Law
Politics 18:16
Iran’s exports to Kenya on rise
Business 18:12
Tax revenues of Uzbekistan's budget increase by almost half
Economy news 15:41
Uzbekistan attracting investments in light industry of Tashkent (PHOTO)
Economy news 15:32