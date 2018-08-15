Turkey raises tariffs on US-origin products

Turkey has increased tariffs on several U.S.-origin products, including alcohol and tobacco products and cars, according to a new presidential decree published early Wednesday in the official gazette, Turkish media reported.

Under the decree, Turkey will raise tariffs to 100 percent on imports of the U.S.-origin products.

The new decree amends a presidential decree on July 11.

"Tax rates on imports of some products have been increased on a reciprocal basis against the U.S. administration's deliberate attacks on our economy," Vice President Fuat Oktay said later on Twitter.,

Among the products are cars, rice, some alcohol and tobacco products and some cosmetic products like sun creams.

