U.S. tariffs to stay on Turkey, Qatar offers Ankara aid

16 August 2018 06:20 (UTC+04:00)

The United States on Wednesday ruled out removing steel tariffs that have contributed to a currency crisis in Turkey even if Ankara frees a U.S. pastor, as Qatar pledged $15 billion in investment to Turkey, supporting a rise in the Turkish lira, Reuters reported.

The White House stance appeared to give Turkish authorities little incentive to work for the release of Andrew Brunson, a pastor on trial in Turkey on terrorism charges and whose case Turkish officials have said was a matter for the courts.

The dispute is one of several between the NATO allies, including diverging interests in Syria and U.S. objections to Ankara’s ambition to buy Russian defense systems, that have contributed to instability in Turkish financial markets.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
China, U.S. to hold next round of trade talks in late August
China 08:56
Mexico unsure if it will finish NAFTA talks with U.S. in August
Other News 07:32
Azerbaijani IT company improving domestic navigation app
ICT 15 August 09:31
Turkey raises tariffs on US-origin products
Turkey 15 August 09:01
China says U.S. solar tariffs violate trade rules, lodges WTO complaint
China 15 August 05:36
Lockheed wins $2.9 billion contract for U.S. missile warning satellites
US 15 August 04:00
Latest
China, U.S. to hold next round of trade talks in late August
China 08:56
The United States welcomes Azerbaijani court's decision to release Ilgar Mammadov
Politics 08:19
EBRD announces conditions of participation in privatization of IBA (Exclusive)
Economy news 07:46
Mexico unsure if it will finish NAFTA talks with U.S. in August
Other News 07:32
Ecuador's president fires transit chiefs in wake of deadly crash
Other News 05:36
Budapest Airport terminal briefly shut due to hot isotope container
Europe 04:55
Lula registers for Brazil race from jail as thousands rally
World 03:56
Venezuela asks Peru to hand over suspected plotters of assault on Maduro
Other News 02:45
Mexico Captures Drug Lord Linked to Cartel Violence on US Border
Other News 01:57