US cannot see who its true friend is: Turkish FM

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Thursday reiterated his criticism of U.S.'s current political stance against Turkey, Turkish media reported.

"The U.S. does not know, it cannot see who its true friend is,” Cavusoglu told reporters during his closing speech at the 10th Ambassadors' Conference in the capital Ankara.

"We will never be happy with having issues with the U.S. We can easily solve problems with the U.S. but not with its current mindset," he said.

Cavusoglu’s remarks came after U.S. President Donald Trump said Turkey "has not proven to be a good friend" during a Cabinet meeting Thursday.

"Turkey has not done any wrong to the U.S., not even once. When anyone faces any charges, regardless of the person’s citizenship, that person will have to go through the judicial process," he said.

"We are not making a cowboy film. We are two great countries that need have good relations but we will learn to respect each other," Cavusoglu added.

