Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 24

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

A bus carrying tourists has overturned in Turkey’s Mugla province, Turkish media reported Aug. 24.

Twenty-six people were injured in accident.

All the injured were taken to the city hospital, and their condition is currently assessed as fair.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news