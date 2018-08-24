Russia and Turkey look to expand partnership in military sphere

24 August 2018 14:35 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 24

Trend:

Moscow and Ankara intend to expand partnership in the field of military-technical cooperation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after talks with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, RIA Novosti reported.

"We have close contacts between the defense ministries, as evidenced by the visit of the minister of national defense of Turkey, which takes place in parallel with our negotiations," the Russian minister said.

He noted the demand for expanding "practical cooperation" in the field of military-technical partnership, as well as in other areas - in the automotive industry, agriculture, banking spheres.

