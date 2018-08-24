Vladimir Putin to receive Turkish Foreign Minister

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 24

Trend:

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet on August 24 with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, the Press Secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov told reporters, TASS news agency reported.

"The president has scheduled several more working meetings and consultations for today and he will also meet Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu, Defense Minister Akar and their Russian colleagues Segei Lavrov and Sergei Shoigu in the Kremlin," the spokesman of the Kremlin said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news