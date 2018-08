Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 28

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

A passenger bus collided with a truck in Istanbul, as a result of which 13 people were injured, according to preliminary information, Turkish media reported Aug. 28.

The injured were taken to the nearest hospitals.

All of the injured are citizens of Turkey. Their condition is currently assessed as fair.

