Turkish captains arrested for ramming tourist boats intentionally

28 August 2018 12:57 (UTC+04:00)

Two captains in the southern Turkish province of Antalya have been arrested for ramming their tourist boats into each other over a personal issue, Hurriyet Daily News reported

The two boats, named “Gulbahçe” and “Vikingen Quality,” had just left the marina of Antalya’s Alanya district on Aug. 25 when they hit each other.

The crash stirred panic among the tourist groups in the boats, but did not cause any casualties.

After some tourists called the Coast Guard and the police, security forces raided the boatsand detained a total of 15 people.

The court arrested the two captains for intentionally hitting each other’s boats, while releasing the rest.

Local media reported that the two captains had a personal issue with each other without elaborating the details.

The boats were also seized and the police reportedly found 9 grams of cannabis and an axe in one of them.

