Turkey aims to liberate Syrian Manbij from terrorists

31 August 2018 10:44 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 31

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey aims to liberate the Syrian Manbij from terrorists, the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Turkish media reported Aug. 31.

Erdogan noted that currently the Turkish armed forces are preparing for decisive operations in Manbij.

"Turkey is actively fighting terrorism, which is a real threat to the world," Erdogan said.

On June 4, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed a road map on the Syrian Manbij during talks in Washington.

Earlier, Pompeo and Cavusoglu met in Brussels and discussed the Operation Olive Branch, as well as other issues.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.

On Aug. 24, 2016, units of the Turkish Armed Forces began the Operation Euphrates Shield against the "Islamic State" and with the support of the Syrian opposition liberated the border town of Jarablus in northern Syria, as well as the city of al-Bab.

---

