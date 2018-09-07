Turkey appoints new envoy to Netherlands as relations normalize

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

Turkey’s ambassador to the Netherlands has been appointed, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a message Sept. 7.

Saban Disli has become Turkey’s new ambassador to the Netherlands, according to the message.

Earlier, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu spoke about the normalization of relations with the Netherlands. He said the normalization of relations serves the interests of the two countries.

In July, it was reported that Turkey and the Netherlands decided to restore diplomatic relations.

Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok wrote a letter to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, whereas Cavusoglu called his Dutch counterpart.

During the phone conversation, the ministers agreed to normalize the diplomatic relations between the Netherlands and Turkey. To that extend the ministers agreed to reinstate ambassadors in Ankara and The Hague. The ministers also agreed that the Dutch minister of foreign affairs pays an official visit Turkey in the second half of 2018.

The diplomatic row between Turkey and the Netherlands broke out as the Dutch authorities’ decided to, for security reasons, prohibit Turkish politicians from delivering speeches in the Netherlands in support of constitutional reforms in Turkey.

On March 11, 2017, the Dutch government first canceled the Turkish foreign minister's flight permit to the Netherlands and then blocked a convoy carrying Turkey’s family minister from entering the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam.

Protests erupted outside the consulate in Rotterdam, where Dutch police used guard dogs and batons to disperse a peaceful crowd gathering in support of Family Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya.

In response, Turkey sent two notes to the Netherlands to protest blocking of Turkish ministers’ visits to the country and ill-treatment of Turkish citizens by the Dutch police.

