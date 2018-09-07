Erdogan warns of critical situation in Syria’s Idlib

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The situation in Syria’s Idlib is critical, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during the summit with the presidents of Iran and Russia, held in Tehran Sept. 7.

“Military operations in Idlib can lead to a humanitarian catastrophe in the region,” Erdogan said. "Iran, Turkey and Russia must jointly solve the problem in Idlib."

He expressed hope that the summit held in Tehran will contribute to settlement of the situation in Idlib.

Today, President Erdogan also held a bilateral meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Idlib is one of the de-escalation zones as part of the Astana format. There are about 3 million civilians in Idlib.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news