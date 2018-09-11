Military vehicle blows up in Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 11

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

A military vehicle blew up in Turkey’s Igdir province, Turkish media reported Sept. 11.

The incident occurred during the patrolling of mountain roads. According to preliminary information, four military servicemen were injured in the explosion.

The vehicle was blown up by terrorists of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), according to preliminary information.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK terrorist group, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has lasted more than 25 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

