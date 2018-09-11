Turkey stands for political solution of Syrian conflict - FM

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 11

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey stands for the political solution of the Syrian conflict and in particular, the crisis in Idlib, Turkish media reported citing the the country's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu Sept. 11.

The FM said that Turkey is currently working with Russia and Iran to resolve the Idlib crisis.

"Bombarding Idlib can lead to a humanitarian crisis, therefore it is unacceptable," Cavusoglu said.

On Sept. 7, the presidents of Turkey, Iran and Russia held a trilateral meeting and discussed the situation in Idlib.

Idlib is one of the de-escalation zones as part of the Astana format.

There are about 3 million civilians in Idlib.

