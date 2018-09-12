Kazakh president due in Turkey

12 September 2018 16:54 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev will visit Turkey at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish president's office said in a message on Sept. 12.

The visit is scheduled for September 12-13.

During the visit, the presidents will discuss the development of bilateral relations and regional issues.

"The presidents will also take part in the fourth meeting of the high-level strategic cooperation council between Kazakhstan and Turkey," the message reads.

