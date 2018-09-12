Kazakh president due in Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev will visit Turkey at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish president's office said in a message on Sept. 12.

The visit is scheduled for September 12-13.

During the visit, the presidents will discuss the development of bilateral relations and regional issues.

"The presidents will also take part in the fourth meeting of the high-level strategic cooperation council between Kazakhstan and Turkey," the message reads.

