Turkish Health Ministry to buy medicine via tender

17 September 2018 10:20 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Turkish health ministry to buy equipment, medicines via tender
Tenders 14 September 10:04
Turkey’s Healthcare Ministry to buy fuel via tender
Turkey 14 September 09:28
Uzbekistan, Russia discuss co-op in production of medicine
Uzbekistan 10 September 10:49
Turkish Ministry of Health to purchase medicines
Tenders 23 August 11:50
Aktobe military hospital announces tender to purchase medicines
Tenders 18 August 15:08
Turkey to buy surgical instruments via tender
Turkey 30 July 13:36
Latest
Uzbek citizens to become co-owners of large national enterprises
Economy news 10:25
Information security at Baku Higher Oil School - specialty of year
Society 10:11
Iran’s embassy in Athens attacked
Politics 10:05
High dollarization of Uzbek financial sector constraining country's ratings - analyst
Economy news 10:03
Hapoalim to sell Tel Aviv Hayarkon branch
Israel 09:56
Russia, Kazakhstan discuss implementation of "Baiterek" project
Kazakhstan 09:49
London mayor calls for second Brexit referendum
Europe 09:49
Saudi Arabia reports cholera infection in southern province
Arab World 09:45
China central bank governor calls for further financial opening
Economy news 09:41