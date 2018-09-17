Forest fire breaks out in Turkey's south

17 September 2018 15:38 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 17

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

A forest fire has broken out in Turkey’s Antalya province, Turkish media reported Sept. 17.

Fire helicopters, as well as fire brigades are involved in localizing and extinguishing the fire.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, according to the media reports.

On September 13, a wildfire broke out in Turkey's Hatay Province.

Forests occupy 27.6 percent of the territory of Turkey. Almost all of them are owned by the state.

In the history of Turkey, since 1937, more than 68,000 cases of forest fires have been recorded.

For the past 10 years alone, more than 24,000 cases of forest fires have been recorded in Turkey.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Bus carrying Russian tourists overturns in Turkey (PHOTO)
Turkey 29 August 11:25
Turkish captains arrested for ramming tourist boats intentionally
Turkey 28 August 12:57
Forest fire in Istanbul
Turkey 27 August 17:13
Turkey's Antalya thronged with 9M foreign tourists
Turkey 27 August 11:05
Forests burn in Istanbul
Turkey 3 July 10:35
Forest fire breaks out in southern Turkey
Turkey 8 June 17:50
Latest
Azerbaijan increases oil output
Oil&Gas 16:43
IAEA, Russia sign agreement on uranium transportation to Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 16:18
Yerevan trying to sell its loyalty, obedience at higher price - Russian expert
Commentary 16:16
Shekel weaker after low CPI figure
Israel 16:03
Opening ceremony of Azerbaijan Institute of Theology held in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 16:02
Minsk Automobile Plant to create joint venture and assembly facilities in Uzbekistan
Economy news 16:00
Azerbaijani payment system integrates its services into web platform
ICT 15:56
Investment activity of private business growing in Turkmenistan
Economy news 15:36
Tender re-announced for transportation services at Istanbul's 3rd airport
Economy news 15:34