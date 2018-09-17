Forest fire breaks out in Turkey's south

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 17

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

A forest fire has broken out in Turkey’s Antalya province, Turkish media reported Sept. 17.

Fire helicopters, as well as fire brigades are involved in localizing and extinguishing the fire.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, according to the media reports.

On September 13, a wildfire broke out in Turkey's Hatay Province.

Forests occupy 27.6 percent of the territory of Turkey. Almost all of them are owned by the state.

In the history of Turkey, since 1937, more than 68,000 cases of forest fires have been recorded.

For the past 10 years alone, more than 24,000 cases of forest fires have been recorded in Turkey.



