Road accident in Turkey leaves over 20 injured

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18

Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

A passenger bus has overturned in Turkey’s Afyonkarahisar province, Turkish media reported.

As a result of this, according to preliminary information, seven people were killed and 28 people were injured.

It is reported that the accident took place because the driver lost control of the vehicle.

All victims are citizens of Turkey.

The condition of the injured is assessed as fair.

