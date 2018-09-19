Cavusoglu, Pompeo hold phone call on Idlib deal

19 September 2018 01:13 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his U.S. counterpart Mike Pompeo held a phone call Tuesday to discuss the deal reached between Turkey and Russia on a military buffer zone in Syria's Idlib province, Turkish media reported.

Turkeys's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on Monday, following their talks in Sochi, to establish a demilitarized zone in Idlib.

Putin said the demilitarized zone will extend between 15 to 20 kilometers (9 to 12 miles) deep into Idlib by Oct. 15.

Turkish and Russian armed forces will conduct joint patrols along the zone's perimeter, according to the agreement.

