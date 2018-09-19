Turkey-Russia agreements on Syria's Idlib important step for peace - Erdogan

19 September 2018 16:10 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 19

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Agreements reached by Turkey and Russia on Syria’s Idlib city is an important step for peace on the Turkish border, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Turkish media reported Sept. 19.

Erdogan said that Turkey from the first day opposed the military operation in Syria’s Idlib.

He also noted that it is most important for Turkey to prevent the humanitarian crisis in Idlib.

On Sept. 18, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that no military operation will be held in Syria’s Idlib city.

He said that Turkey doesn’t exclude sending additional military contingent to the Syrian city of Idlib.

The foreign minister also noted that the main goal of Turkey and Russia is the withdrawal of terrorist groups from Idlib.

“Idlib will be completely cleared of heavy weapons,” said Cavusoglu.

The foreign minister added that highways will be opened in Ildib, which is very important for preventing the humanitarian crisis.

On Sept. 17, the presidents of Russia and Turkey - Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed in Sochi to create by October 15 a demilitarized zone along the contact line of the armed opposition and government troops in the Syrian province of Idlib, and the defense ministers of the two countries signed a memorandum on stabilizing the situation in de-escalation zone in Idlib.

