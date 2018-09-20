Turkish-American relations to be strengthened through trade - Erdogan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The Turkish-American relations will be strengthened through trade, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said following a meeting with the heads of American companies held in Ankara, the Turkish media wrote Sept. 20.

Erdogan noted that Turkey pays special attention to the growth of foreign investment in the country's economy.

"Turkey has opened its doors to all foreign investors and has implemented large-scale economic reforms over the past 16 years," Erdogan said.

President Erdogan held a meeting with 30 heads of American companies in Ankara Sept. 19.

After the deterioration of relations between the US and Turkey, President Erdogan urged foreign companies to invest in the country's economy.

The relations between Washington and Ankara have deteriorated recently, in particular due to the case of the American pastor Andrew Brunson, detained by the Turkish authorities in 2016.

After that, President Donald Trump said that he authorized a double increase in duties on aluminum and steel exported from Turkey to the United States, to 20 and 50 percent, respectively. This decision caused the collapse of the Turkish lira to a historical minimum.

The court of the Turkish city of Izmir refused again on August 17 to release from house arrest the American pastor accused of aiding terrorists.

On August 1, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions against the Minister of Internal Affairs of Turkey Suleyman Soylu, and Minister of Justice, Abdulhamit Gul due to the fact that Ankara did not allow Brunson to return home.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry condemned the US decision and urged to abandon it.

