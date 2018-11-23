Istanbul police conducts operation against drug traffickers

23 November 2018 09:51 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 23

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Istanbul police are conducting an operation against drug traffickers, the city police department said in a message on Nov. 23.

The operation takes place at previously established addresses in Zeytinburnu district. Some twenty people have already been detained.

In January-February 2018, 3,722 kilograms of heroin were confiscated, the Turkish Interior Ministry said earlier.

During the reporting period, 16,802 kilograms of psychotropic substances and 202 kilograms of Bonzai drugs were confiscated in Turkey.

Moreover, during the reporting period, 3,823 people, including foreigners, were detained within the fight against drug traffickers.

In total, 20,000 tons of heroin was confiscated in Turkey in 2017.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu had said that the country is facing a great risk and must tighten the fight against drug addiction and drug trafficking.

The minister noted that during 2016, 520 people died from drug overdose in Turkey, and in 2017, the death toll reached 1,020 people.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Launch date of airport in Turkey's northeast revealed
Economy news 22 November 18:58
Azerbaijani, Turkish, Georgian armies holding Eternity 2018 drills
Politics 22 November 18:48
Number of Russian vessels sailing through Turkish territorial waters revealed
Finance 22 November 14:49
US presidential election led to chaos in world: Turkish parliament speaker
Turkey 22 November 13:37
Turkey creating another political party
Turkey 22 November 11:13
Earthquake shakes Turkey’s south-eastern province
Turkey 22 November 11:12
Latest
Uzbekistan, EU to begin talks on expanded partnership and co-op
Economy news 10:33
International Exhibitions Bureau to disclose Expo 2025 host city
Politics 10:30
GM Uzbekistan reduces car booking time
Economy news 10:29
Azerbaijani oil prices down
Oil&Gas 10:14
Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan can become transit hub between Europe and Asia - Ambassador (Exclusive)
Economy news 10:13
Precious metal prices up in Azerbaijan
Finance 10:02
Azerbaijani currency rates for Nov. 23
Finance 09:52
KFC says Uzbekistan to become development engine of Central Asia
Economy news 09:40
Turkey opens tender for rent of vehicles
Turkey 09:37