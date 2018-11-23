Istanbul police conducts operation against drug traffickers

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 23

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Istanbul police are conducting an operation against drug traffickers, the city police department said in a message on Nov. 23.

The operation takes place at previously established addresses in Zeytinburnu district. Some twenty people have already been detained.

In January-February 2018, 3,722 kilograms of heroin were confiscated, the Turkish Interior Ministry said earlier.

During the reporting period, 16,802 kilograms of psychotropic substances and 202 kilograms of Bonzai drugs were confiscated in Turkey.

Moreover, during the reporting period, 3,823 people, including foreigners, were detained within the fight against drug traffickers.

In total, 20,000 tons of heroin was confiscated in Turkey in 2017.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu had said that the country is facing a great risk and must tighten the fight against drug addiction and drug trafficking.

The minister noted that during 2016, 520 people died from drug overdose in Turkey, and in 2017, the death toll reached 1,020 people.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news