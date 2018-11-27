Erdogan: No IS terrorists in Syria any more

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

There are no "Islamic State" (IS) terrorists in Syria any more, Turkish media cited President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as saying on Nov. 27.

“This happened thanks to Turkey,” he said.

On Aug. 24, 2016, the Turkish Armed Forces began the Operation Euphrates Shield against the "Islamic State" and with the support of the Syrian opposition liberated the border town of Jarablus in northern Syria, as well as al-Bab.

On Jan. 20, 2018, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.

