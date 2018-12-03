Turkish General Staff: PKK militants eliminated in northern Iraq

3 December 2018 16:05 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

As part of the operations conducted by the Turkish Air Force against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) terrorists in northern Iraq, five PKK militants were killed, the Turkish General Staff said in a message on Dec. 3.

The operations were carried out in Hakurk and Metina districts, the message reads.

Meanwhile, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu stated that from early 2018, 87,838 operations have been carried out against the PKK terrorist organization in Turkey.

"In 2017, 380 PKK terrorists and in 2018, 343 terrorists surrendered to Turkish law enforcement agencies," Soylu said.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has lasted more than 25 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

