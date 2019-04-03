Turkish MFA: S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems pose no threat to NATO

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 3

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems do not pose a threat to NATO, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cauvoglu said in Washington, DC, Trend reports referring to the Turkish media.

As Cavusoglu noted, the deal on the sale of Russian S-400 air defense missile systems has been completed and Turkey will not give up the Russian air defense missile systems.

Earlier, Turkish Vice-President Fuat Oktay also said that, with the acquisition of Russia’s S-400 air defense systems, Ankara acts exclusively from its national interests.

According to Oktay, Turkey will not abandon the purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems, stressing that no one has the right to prevent Ankara from making this choice.

Earlier the Pentagon confirmed halting the delivery of equipment related to the stealthy F-35 fighter aircraft to Turkey due to Ankara’s plans on acquiring Russia’s S-400 missile defense system.

“Pending an unequivocal Turkish decision to forgo delivery of the S-400, deliveries and activities associated with the stand-up of Turkey's F-35 operational capability have been suspended while our dialogue on this important matter continues with Turkey,” Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Mike Andrews, a Defense Department spokesman, said in a statement.

The Pentagon also said that they had taken steps to prevent the supply chain during the creation of the F-35 from stopping because of the withdrawal of Turkey from the program to create the newest aircraft.

Initial reports of negotiations between Russia and Turkey on the supply of S-400 surfaced in November 2016. The signing of a contract was confirmed by the Russian side on September 12, 2017. Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that the S-400 air defense systems will be deployed from October 2019. The supply of the S-400 air defense systems to Ankara cost $2.5 billion, head of the Rostec state corporation Sergey Chemezov said in December 2017. Turkey is the first country, a NATO member, which will receive the S-400 air defense systems from Russia.

