Erdogan: Turkey's Supreme Electoral Council has last word on municipal elections' results

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 5

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The Supreme Electoral Council of Turkey has the last word on the results of the municipal elections of the country, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said commenting on the results of the municipal elections in Istanbul, Trend reports via Turkish media

The head of state noted that each political party has the right to appeal when it comes to the election results.

The president added that the Justice and Developed Party (AKP), as a whole, won the elections in Turkey.

Commenting on the statements of the representative of the US State Department regarding the municipal elections, Erdogan noted that Turkey is not the state, in whose internal affairs it is possible to interfere.

Earlier, the representative of the US State Department Robert Palladino called on the Turkish authorities to recognize the results of the municipal elections.

The US hopes that Turkey will recognize the legitimate results of the municipal elections after the AKP appealed to the Supreme Electoral Council on the preliminary results of the election of the mayor of Istanbul, which was won by the opposition candidate, Palladino said.

The Justice and Development Party presented facts of falsification of 11,000 votes in Istanbul in favour of the candidate of the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) Ekrem Imamoglu.

Earlier, Bayram Senocak, head of the Istanbul branch of the Turkish ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), stated that the ruling party has evidence of the election results in Istanbul being falsified in favour of candidate of the opposition Republican People's Party Ekrem Imamoglu.

Sadi Guven, head of the YSK, said that the results of the municipal elections in Istanbul remain unchanged.

As reported earlier, Imamoglu gained 4.159 million votes, while Yildirim got 4.131 million votes in Istanbul.

The coalition of the ruling party and the Nationalist Movement Party gained 51.67 percent of votes in the municipal elections throughout the country.

Following the elections, candidate of the Republican People’s Party Mansur Yavas became mayor of Ankara.

Thirteen political parties took part in the municipal elections held March 31. These included the Felicity Party (SP), the Independent Turkey Party (Bağımsız Türkiye Partisi), the Communist Party of Turkey (Türkiye Komünist Partisi), the Patriotic Party (Vatan Partisi), the Great Unity Party (Büyük Birlik Partisi), Free Cause Party (Hür Dava Partisi), Republican People’s Party (Cumhuriyet Halk Partisi), Justice and Development Party (Adalet ve Kalkınma Partisi), Democratic Party (Demokrat Parti), Nationalist Movement Party (Milliyetçi Hareket Partisi), Iyi Party (İYİ Parti), Peoples’ Democratic Party (Halkların Demokratik Partisi) and Democratic Left Party (Demokratik Sol Parti).

Municipal elections are held every 5 years in Turkey.

