Public events banned in Turkey's Kars Province

8 April 2019 12:07 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 8

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Public events, rallies and processions are banned in Turkey’s eastern Kars Province, Trend reports referring to the announcement of the city mayor’s office.

It is stated in the announcement that this measure was taken in order to ensure public security in the province and to prevent provocative activities.

The ban on holding of public events was decided upon in relation to the recently held municipal elections in Turkey.

Thirteen political parties took part in the municipal elections held March 31. These included the Felicity Party (SP), the Independent Turkey Party (Bağımsız Türkiye Partisi), the Communist Party of Turkey (Türkiye Komünist Partisi), the Patriotic Party (Vatan Partisi), the Great Unity Party (Büyük Birlik Partisi), Free Cause Party (Hür Dava Partisi), Republican People’s Party (Cumhuriyet Halk Partisi), Justice and Development Party (Adalet ve Kalkınma Partisi), Democratic Party (Demokrat Parti), Nationalist Movement Party (Milliyetçi Hareket Partisi), Iyi Party (İYİ Parti), Peoples’ Democratic Party (Halkların Demokratik Partisi) and Democratic Left Party (Demokratik Sol Parti).

