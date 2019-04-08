Turkish, Russian presidents to discuss situation in South Caucasus

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 8

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The presidents of Turkey and Russia will also discuss the situation in the South Caucasus during their meeting in Moscow, a source in the Turkish government told Trend commenting on the visit of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Russia.

According to him, Turkey always keeps the issue of the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the agenda.

"Despite the talks mainly revolving around Turkish-Russian relations, the situation in the South Caucasus will also be on the agenda," the source stated.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Russia on April 8, during which a number of economic and political issues will be discussed.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news