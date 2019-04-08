Erdogan: Turkish-Russian trade grows by 15%

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 8

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Last year, the trade turnover between Turkey and Russia grew by 15 percent, which is very important, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during the meeting with the Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Trend reports via Turkish media.

Turkey and Russia intend to increase trade turnover to $100 billion, Erdogan said.

The Turkish president noted that Ankara and Moscow are cooperating in various fields, including the field of combating terrorism.

He added that the steps taken by Turkey and Russia towards resolving the crisis in Syria are yielding results and are very important.

The Turkish president noted that as part of his visit to Moscow three important documents will be signed between the two states.

The total trade turnover of Turkey in March 2019 amounted to $34.5 billion, while Turkish imports from Russia in March 2019 decreased by 5.76 percent compared to March 2018, and amounted to $2.069 billion.

