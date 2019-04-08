Erdogan: Turkish-Russian trade grows by 15%

8 April 2019 16:52 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 8

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Last year, the trade turnover between Turkey and Russia grew by 15 percent, which is very important, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during the meeting with the Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Trend reports via Turkish media.

Turkey and Russia intend to increase trade turnover to $100 billion, Erdogan said.

The Turkish president noted that Ankara and Moscow are cooperating in various fields, including the field of combating terrorism.

He added that the steps taken by Turkey and Russia towards resolving the crisis in Syria are yielding results and are very important.

The Turkish president noted that as part of his visit to Moscow three important documents will be signed between the two states.

The total trade turnover of Turkey in March 2019 amounted to $34.5 billion, while Turkish imports from Russia in March 2019 decreased by 5.76 percent compared to March 2018, and amounted to $2.069 billion.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkey-Azerbaijan trade exceeds $250M
Turkey 15:43
Erdogan: Russian-Turkish relations becoming stronger
Turkey 12:48
Turkish, Russian presidents to discuss situation in South Caucasus
Turkey 12:31
Turkish president delegates authority
Turkey 10:14
Erdogan to visit Russia on April 8
Turkey 6 April 19:36
Erdogan: Turkey's Supreme Electoral Council has last word on municipal elections' results
Turkey 5 April 19:05
Latest
Iran receives $17.5M from China
Economy 17:51
Azerbaijan’s Texno-Atinak to commission expensive project in Uzbekistan
Economy 17:33
New Istanbul airport serves over 300,000 passengers in March
Turkey 17:27
Foreign Ministry: Azerbaijan doesn’t provide any of its territories to NATO as corridor
Politics 17:26
Financial sector of Uzbekistan reduces activity?
Finance 17:22
Farid Gayibov: I believe that European Gymnastics, with its traditionally old history, has a great future
Society 17:21
President Aliyev allocates funding for construction of road in Shamkir
Politics 17:06
Uzbekistan, Netherlands to create joint venture
Economy 17:03
Uzbekistan to acquire two electric trains from Spanish company
Economy 17:01