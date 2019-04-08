Turkish police detain 6 members of PKK terror group

Turkish security forces detained on Monday six suspects for extortion, the act of forcibly collecting money, on behalf of the PKK terrorist group in capital Ankara, Trend reported citing Daily Sabah.

The Counterterrorism Branch of the Ankara Security Directorate made the arrests as part of an operation in Mamak district.

The suspects were found to have been collecting money from civilians through force and threats to provide financial support to the PKK.

A court later ruled for the arrest of two suspects identified as H.B. and D.B.

