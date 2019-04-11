Media: Turkey concerned about contracts signed with Sudan

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 11

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey is concerned about the fate of contracts signed with Sudan, Trend reports via Turkish media.

Turkey has several contracts with Sudan, including oil and gas exploration in Sudan by the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO), the restoration of the island of Suakin and the creation of a naval base.

In 2018, a number of agreements were signed during the visit of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Sudan.

On April 11, the Sudanese military announced the resignation of the president and government.

A group of officers reportedly entered the building of the state television and radio broadcasting company in Omdurman, a satellite city of Khartoum. Security measures have been significantly increased in the area.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news