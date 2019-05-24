Turkey’s nationalist party stands for women’s voluntary military service in country

24 May 2019 11:25 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 23

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The Turkish Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) stands for the right of women to voluntary military service in the country, Trend reports referring to Turkish media.

The statement was made by the party’s deputies in the Turkish parliament during discussion of the new military service system in the Turkish army.

According to the MPH deputies, every citizen of Turkey must serve in the army. It was noted, “All conditions must be created for the military service of Turkish female citizens.”

Earlier, Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar said that a new system of military service may be applied in Turkey.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkish opposition calls on authorities to postpone purchase of Russian S-400 system
Turkey 10:57
Azerbaijani-Turkish plant to expand fertilizer export
Economy 23 May 18:48
Turkey's Trade Ministry discloses trade turnover with Syria
Turkey 23 May 17:33
Total capital of Uzbek companies in Turkey more than quadrupled
Turkey 23 May 16:36
Number of construction companies growing in Turkey
Turkey 23 May 15:23
Azerbaijan Army’s helicopters fulfil tasks within “Anatolian Phoenix-2019” exercises in Turkey (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Politics 23 May 14:41
Latest
State Dept.: US would like to modernize existing power generation in Central Asia
Oil&Gas 12:50
11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships kicks off in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 12:43
State Dept.: Southern Gas Corridor can be further expanded with additional gas from Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Eastern Mediterranean
Oil&Gas 12:33
MP: Azerbaijan honors memory of ADR founders with great respect
Politics 12:25
Nestle CEO says company still committed to global confectionery
World 12:21
Bulgartransgaz announces temporary transmission capacity limitation
Oil&Gas 12:16
Nar commissions over 120 new base stations
Society 12:16
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry removes US citizen's name from list of undesirable people
Politics 12:00
Deputy PM: Founders of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic would be proud of today's Azerbaijan
Commentary 11:52