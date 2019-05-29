Turkish Defense Ministry reveals number of terrorists killed in northern Iraq

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 29

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

As part of the operation of the Turkish Armed Forces and the Air Force, dubbed 'Pence' (Paw), 15 terrorists of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) were killed in the Hakurk region in northern Iraq, Trend reports on May 29 with reference to Turkish media.

The Turkish Armed Forces and the Air Force continue active military operations in the region.

Turkish weapons are mainly used during military operations against the PKK in the north of Iraq.

On May 28, the Turkish Air Force and the Armed Forces has launched a large-scale operation in the Hakurk region in northern Iraq.

On March 27, the Turkish National Intelligence Organization and the country's Air Force conducted an operation to eliminate Riza Altun, the closest ally of Cemil Bayik, the leader of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) terrorist group. After Altun’s location was revealed, the Turkish Air Force delivered a precision strike on a house where the terrorist was staying.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has lasted more than 25 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news