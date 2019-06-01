Turkish FM: Karabakh conflict can be resolved only within territorial integrity of Azerbaijan

1 June 2019 10:19 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 1

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict can be resolved only within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions, said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Trend reports referring to the Turkish media.

According to Cavusoglu, double standards are still being applied to Azerbaijan, despite the fact that 20 percent of Azerbaijan's territory is under Armenian occupation.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Finance 10:04
Azerbaijan’s Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center to become digital hub
ICT 10:00
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 21 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:44
Azerbaijan supplies cotton yarn to European textile centers
Business 09:23
Polish President Andrzej Duda ends official visit to Azerbaijan
Politics 31 May 22:07
President Ilham Aliyev hosts official reception in honor of Polish President Andrzej Duda (PHOTO)
Politics 31 May 20:49
Latest
Uzbekistan picks spot for building its first nuclear plant
Economy 10:27
Official rate: Prices of 30 foreign currencies up in Iran
Iran 10:23
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Finance 10:04
Azerbaijan’s Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center to become digital hub
ICT 10:00
Qeshm Free Zone improves Iran's trade with India, Pakistan and China
Economy 09:44
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 21 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:44
Iran finds new ways to return foreign currency revenues
Economy 09:35
Azerbaijan supplies cotton yarn to European textile centers
Business 09:23
US, Poland close to deal on boosting US presence by 1,000 troops - Reports
US 08:42