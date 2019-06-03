Turkish Interior Ministry reveals latest info on number of Syrian refugees

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 3

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

There are 3.6 million Syrian refugees in Turkey, Turkish Deputy Interior Minister Ismail Catakli said, Trend reports referring to Turkish Defense Ministry.

He said that a total of 330,000 Syrians left Turkey.

The Deputy Interior Minister said that some Syrians leaving Turkey head for the territories liberated as part of the Olive Branch and Euphrates Shield military operations.

Touching upon the problem of illegal migration, Catakli noted that in May 2019, 27,500 illegal migrants and 561 organizers of illegal migration were detained in Turkey.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that $35 billion was spent on the maintenance of Syrian refugees who live in Turkey.

