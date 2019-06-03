Turkish Interior Ministry reveals latest info on number of Syrian refugees

3 June 2019 15:27 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 3

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

There are 3.6 million Syrian refugees in Turkey, Turkish Deputy Interior Minister Ismail Catakli said, Trend reports referring to Turkish Defense Ministry.

He said that a total of 330,000 Syrians left Turkey.

The Deputy Interior Minister said that some Syrians leaving Turkey head for the territories liberated as part of the Olive Branch and Euphrates Shield military operations.

Touching upon the problem of illegal migration, Catakli noted that in May 2019, 27,500 illegal migrants and 561 organizers of illegal migration were detained in Turkey.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that $35 billion was spent on the maintenance of Syrian refugees who live in Turkey.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkey moving military equipment to border with Iraq
Turkey 15:01
Turkey reveals volume of jet fuel exports to Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 14:32
Turkey’s foreign trade exceeds $34B in May 2019 – Ministry
Turkey 13:49
Iran among TOP 3 petroleum exporters to Turkey
Oil&Gas 13:37
Turkey is hope of mankind - Erdogan
Turkey 13:35
Volume of oil products sales from Star Refinery announced
Oil&Gas 12:58
Latest
Azerbaijani producer of plastic, aluminum containers to expand product variety
Economy 15:37
Apple to debut developer tools aimed at increasing apps for Macs
Other News 15:23
SOFAZ reduces sale of foreign currency to Azerbaijani banks
Finance 15:22
Azerbaijani mineral water producer to increase production volumes
Economy 15:12
Azerbaijani dairy manufacturer eyes to increase production
Economy 15:10
Iran tries to solve banking problems with South Korea
Finance 15:06
Turkey moving military equipment to border with Iraq
Turkey 15:01
Another sugar plant to be built in Kazakhstan
Economy 14:58
Azerbaijani confectionery manufacturer launches new production line
Economy 14:56