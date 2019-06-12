19 IS militants detained in Turkey

12 June 2019 09:44 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Nineteen militants of the "Islamic State" (IS) terrorist group, who were planning terror attacks, have been detained in the Turkish provinces of Adana, Mersin and Tekirdag, Trend reports June 12 with reference to the Turkish media.

All the detainees are citizens of Turkey and previously acted as part of the band formations in Iraq and Syria.

Details of the operation were not disclosed.

Earlier, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said that IS terrorists have been active on the territory in Turkey in recent years.

In this regard, Turkey has thoroughly strengthened security measures, the minister said.

Turkish intelligence is actively working to eliminate terrorists and threats emanating from them, he added.

On Nov. 5, 2018, a major operation was carried out against members of the "Islamic State" in 11 provinces of Turkey. Some 24 people, who were engaged in raising funds for terrorists in Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and Libya, were arrested.

Also, cash money of more than $500,000 and more than two million Turkish liras were confiscated during the operation.

