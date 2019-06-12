Winner of tender for highway construction in Turkey announced

12 June 2019 12:02 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Trilateral meeting of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgian defense ministers underway (PHOTO)
Politics 11:07
Turkey, US mull extradition of Fethullah Gulen
Turkey 11:02
Turkish servicemen killed in shootout with PKK militants
Turkey 10:10
Erdogan ratifies defense agreement with Azerbaijan, Georgia
Turkey 10:02
Defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia in Gabala for meeting
Politics 09:53
19 IS militants detained in Turkey
Turkey 09:44
Latest
Iran to ask Japan's Abe to mediate over U.S. oil sanctions
Other News 12:24
Azerbaijani president, first lady inaugurate Yanardag Reserve after major overhaul
Politics 12:03
Missing British hiker found dead in New Zealand
Other News 11:57
Uzbekistan to get discount on local truck production from 'MAN Truck & Bus'
Uzbekistan 11:41
Azerbaijani parliament, OSCE PA mull regional security issues
Politics 11:36
Economic impact of Japan PM Shinzo Abe's visit to Tehran
Business 11:24
'Delay means defeat': Johnson commits to October Brexit deadline
Other News 11:21
3-day WCO IT/TI Conference & Exhibition kicks off in Baku
Business 11:15
Trilateral meeting of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgian defense ministers underway (PHOTO)
Politics 11:07