15 PKK terrorists neutralized in southeastern Turkey, northern Iraq

16 June 2019 19:34 (UTC+04:00)

A total of eight terrorists were neutralized in the southeastern Shirnak province, the Turkish Interior Ministry said in a statement on Sunday, while another seven PKK terrorists were neutralized during air operations in Metina and Qandil regions of northern Iraq, the defense ministry said, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Authorities often use the word "neutralized" in statements to imply terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The interior ministry's statement said gendarmerie forces conducted an operation in the Idil district of Shirnak. It did not mention a specific terror group, however, the area has seen many terror acts of the PKK in the past.

In northern Iraq, air operations were conducted in coordination with ongoing Operation Claw in Hakurk region, which was launched by the Turkish Armed Forces against the PKK terror group on May 27, the ministry said in a statement.

The airstrikes also destroyed weapon pits and shelters used by PKK terrorists, according to the statement.

As part of the ongoing Operation Claw, a total of 76 terrorists have been neutralized in the Hakurk region over the last three weeks, the Defense Ministry said on Twitter on Sunday.

