Azerbaijani citizens buying more real estate in Turkey

17 June 2019 13:02 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 17

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

In January-May 2019, Azerbaijani citizens purchased 466 real estate properties in Turkey, which is 134 real estate properties more than in the same period last year, Trend reports with reference to Turkish Statistical Institute.

In May 2019, Azerbaijani citizens bought 90 real estate properties in Turkey, which is 15 more properties more than in May 2018.

During the reported period, a total of 82,200 real estate properties were sold in Turkey, which is 31.3 percent more compared to the same period of the last year. According to the Turkish Statistical Institute, 15,800 real estate properties were sold in Istanbul, 8,200 real estate properties in Ankara, and 5,000 real estate properties in Antalya.

“The remaining 53,200 real estate properties account for other cities of Turkey,” the report said.

In May 2019, 3,900 real estate properties were sold to foreigners in Turkey, which is 62.5 percent more compared to the same period in 2018. Iraqi citizens purchased 594 real estate properties, Iranian citizens - 509 real estate properties and Russian citizens - 285 real estate properties.

