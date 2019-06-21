Turkey unable to accept new refugee flows from Syria, Iraq

21 June 2019 13:03 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey is unable to accept new refugee flows from Syria and Iraq, said head of the country’s migration service Abdullah Ayaz, Trend reports referring to Turkish media.

He said that if in 2017 the number of refugees from Iraq and Syria in Turkey was 4.2 million people, this figure has now reached 4.9 million people.

He noted that during this period, 415,000 children of refugees from Syria and Iraq were born in Turkey.

There are currently 3.6 million Syrian refugees registered in Turkey, and 100,000 of them are over 60 years old.

He added that Turkey has undertaken all expenses for the maintenance of refugees.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that $35 billion was spent on the maintenance of Syrian refugees who live in Turkey.

