Turkish President Erdogan congratulates opposition candidate for Istanbul win

24 June 2019 00:43 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated opposition candidate Ekrem Imamoglu on Sunday for winning Istanbul’s re-run mayoral election according to unofficial results, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The High Electoral Board is yet to announce the formal results but Imamoglu is set for a comfortable victory over his rival Binali Yildirim, from the ruling AKP, with 54 percent of votes after more than 99 percent of the ballot boxes opened.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Erdogan votes in repeat municipal elections in Istanbul
Turkey 23 June 14:02
Turkish and Azerbaijani presidents hold phone talks
Politics 21 June 20:55
Turkey didn’t turn away from NATO – defense minister
Turkey 21 June 14:39
Erdogan announces early meeting with Putin
Turkey 21 June 09:33
Ankara doesn’t believe US to launch sanctions against Turkey
Turkey 20 June 17:24
Erdogan: Turkey cannot be indifferent to conflicts in South Caucasus
Turkey 20 June 13:14
Latest
Eight people wounded in attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport
Arab World 00:14
Montenegrin prime minister embarks on official visit to Azerbaijan
Politics 23 June 23:33
CHP's Imamoglu wins in 28 districts in Istanbul rerun
Turkey 23 June 23:25
At least 12 bodies recovered following pipeline explosion in Nigeria
Other News 23 June 22:24
Israel will hear U.S. peace plan in 'fair and open manner': Netanyahu
Israel 23 June 21:58
Pompeo says to travel to Saudi Arabia, UAE, repeats offer for talks with Iran
US 23 June 21:24
GDP growth in Azerbaijan in 2018 boosted by non-oil sector
Finance 23 June 21:00
Trump says did not send message to Tehran warning of attack
US 23 June 20:37
Death toll from acute encephalitis in east Indian town rises to 129 children
Other News 23 June 19:51