Turkish President Erdogan congratulates opposition candidate for Istanbul win

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated opposition candidate Ekrem Imamoglu on Sunday for winning Istanbul’s re-run mayoral election according to unofficial results, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The High Electoral Board is yet to announce the formal results but Imamoglu is set for a comfortable victory over his rival Binali Yildirim, from the ruling AKP, with 54 percent of votes after more than 99 percent of the ballot boxes opened.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news