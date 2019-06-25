Turkey adding more military equipment on Syrian border

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey increases the presence of military equipment in the province of Hatay, on the border with Syria, Trend reports via Turkish media.

The measures are taken as part of the fight against the Syrian wing of the terrorist Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) - PYD/YPG.

A part of the military equipment will be redeployed to the north of Syria, the territories liberated as part of the military operations of the Euphrates Shield and the Olive Branch.

The safety zone in the north of Syria includes a territory 32 kilometers deep and 460 kilometers long along the Syrian border with Turkey. In the case of the creation of this zone, it will be divided into two parts, the first part will start from the Iraqi-Syrian border and will be extended to the Syrian city of Qamishli, because the Syrian government forces control this city.

The second part of the safety zone will start from Qamishli and will be extended to Jarabulus city, which was liberated from the terrorists of the “Islamic State” (IS) as part of the Operation Euphrates Shield conducted by the Turkish Armed Forces in 2016.

Manbij city, where Turkey had previously intended to conduct new anti-terrorist operations, is not a part of the safety zone.

